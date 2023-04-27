Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst demonstrators make way as fire engine returns from private school fire, dramatic picture shows

A dramatic picture taken at a demonstration in Midhurst this morning (April 27) shows protestors making space for a fire engine returning from an incident.

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

Fire and rescue teams were first called to the incident at 7.03am this morning, following reports of a fire at Confers school, a spokesperson said.

Joint Fire Control dispatched engines from Chichester and Petworth to the scene, while Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided support.

"Upon arrival crews found one fire in a classroom on the ground floor and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

A fire engine returns from an incident at a private school in EasebourneA fire engine returns from an incident at a private school in Easebourne
A fire engine returns from an incident at a private school in Easebourne

"Crews ventilated the premises and left the scene at 10.45am.

"There were no casualties and a fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause."

Returning from the incident, one fire engine passed through Midhurst town centre – where desperate residents and business owners were protesting the continued closure of North Street following last month’s Angel Inn fire.

The dramatic picture, taken by Dr Angela Wright of South Downs Photographic, shows the moment the crowd of protestors parted to allow the engine through.

Firefighters called to West Sussex school

