Midhurst fundraisers celebrate raising £1.5 million for people with cancer

A fundraising committee based in Billingshurst recently celebrated 26 years of raising funds for the Midhurst Macmillan Palliative Care Service. In that time, the committee has raised £1.5 million. Pam Goldsmith, the longest serving committee member, was awarded with a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honour List 2023 for 26 years of fundraising for the committee.

Jo Stuttaford – Macmillan Service Lead, Pam Goldsmith BEM – longest serving committee member, Terri Ashpool – Committee Chair and Rob Moon - Macmillan Head of UK Relationship Fundraising

The committee’s longstanding programme of fundraising events including local cinema nights at Billingshurst and Pulborough village halls have become firm favourites in the calendar in West Sussex over the years and their presence at local fairs selling delicious cakes, jam and crafts are legendary.

Terri Ashpool, who has chaired the committee for the last seven years, whilst working full time as a sales advisor, said: “Everyone has their role to play in our relatively small team. Pam makes a great coffee and walnut cake, Carol, delicious jam and Shenna and Nigel put up the gazebos. We really enjoy getting together regularly to decide our programme of activity and who should do what. Most of us have been touched by cancer in some way so we know how valuable the service is. But we love the social side of getting together too as I’ve met such lovely people who have become some of my closest friends - like family. It can be really hard work but it’s so rewarding, and we get a real buzz knowing where the money goes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Stuttaford, Service Lead at the Midhurst Macmillan Service, said: “We are so grateful to Terri and her fundraising team who have worked tirelessly over the years to support this valuable service. I have been involved with it since 2004 and we have such a strong, dedicated team of doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, counsellors and administrators enabling people to die in their preferred place, mainly at home. We are proud that our service makes such a difference to our patients’ experience at such a difficult time.

“The service was one of the first of its kind in the UK and has directly influenced the development of many similar services around the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Hotston and her family have had first-hand experience of the service and the enormous difference it made to her sister, Susannah, who died in 2021, aged 46.

Jenny said: “We were starting to struggle before the Midhurst Macmillan Service got involved. Having been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, Susannah, aged just 45, suddenly became very unwell in March 2021 and could no longer care for herself as she lived alone. The team came out to see us and discussed a number of options, but we all decided it would be best if Susannah moved in to stay with me, my husband and three young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They made it happen. We got to spend time together as a family. Susannah became involved with our daily lives which was important for her and for us. Her carers came to see her three times a day and were brilliant at looking after her daily care, washing her and giving her medication. We got to know the team and they normalised what was happening for us all, allowing us all to continue our everyday lives as much as possible.

“Having Susannah at home with us we were able to organise a trick or treat treasure hunt around her hospital bed in our home for the kids – a long held tradition that we were able to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were amazing, and we really could not have coped without them. Being at home, it all felt less clinical and we would have missed spending valuable time with Susannah if she had been elsewhere.

“They helped us to make the best of a bad situation and create memories we will always treasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Moon – Macmillan Head of UK Relationship Fundraising said: “We are so grateful for the hard work of the Billingshurst committee and their commitment over the years and delighted that Pam has been honoured in this way for her tireless fundraising efforts. £1.5 million is such an enormous contribution to Macmillan’s work in the community. Now more than ever, as the cost of living crisis bites, we simply would not be able to continue meeting the needs of people living with cancer and their families in the area without the support of fundraisers like Terri and her committee. Our thanks also go to everyone locally who has attended a cinema night or bought a cake or craft from the group over the years. Every penny spent has contributed to this incredible £1.5 million total.”

To find out more about events taking place run by the committee contact Terri: on 07711470635 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about the Midhurst Macmillan Service visit: [email protected] or call 01730 81112.