Midhurst hosts free family Easter trail

Midhurst Town Council has announced the return of the popular free family Easter trail, in and around Midhurst.

By Jess Brown-FullerContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:53 BST

Midhurst Town Council has announced on their Facebook page the return of their popular free family Easter Trail, around Midhurst.

The post invited people to visit Midhurst between April 3 and 10 to take part in an Easter trail, that takes visitors around the town, seeking clues to collect letters, which reveal the Easter Bunny's favourite snack!

The trail is accessible at any time, simply collect an activity sheet and follow the clues from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row GU29 9DQ.

There is a small gift for those that complete the activity sheet, available from the Old Library on Monday April 3, Wednesday April 5, Thursday April 6 and Monday April 10 between 10am and 2pm.More information is available on the website midhurst-tc.gov.uk

