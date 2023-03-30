Midhurst hosts free family Easter trail

Midhurst Town Council has announced the return of the popular free family Easter trail, in and around Midhurst.

The post invited people to visit Midhurst between April 3 and 10 to take part in an Easter trail, that takes visitors around the town, seeking clues to collect letters, which reveal the Easter Bunny's favourite snack!

The trail is accessible at any time, simply collect an activity sheet and follow the clues from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row GU29 9DQ.