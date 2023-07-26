NationalWorldTV
Midhurst Macmillan summer raffle draw

The inaugural Midhurst Palliative Care charity raffle was drawn by Trustee, Dr Alex MacCallum, on Saturday at the MPC pop-up shop.
By Emma HarrisonContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

Prizes had been generously donated by local Midhurst businesses including Red H, The Star at Petworth, Upperton Vineyard and Between the Lines.

The draw with Midhurst Palliative Care Trustee, Dr Alex MacCallum, raffle organiser Alecz Finch and Fundraising Manager Emma Harrison, took place at the charity's pop-up shop on West Street, Midhurst. Appropriately, as 1st prize was tickets for Goodwood Revival donated by Goodwood Estate, the shop window was showcasing vintage clothes and accessories as participants in the Midhurst Vintage Fair.

Ticket sales raised over £700 towards the Midhurst Macmillan Service, which provides palliative and end of life care to patients across Midhurst, West Sussex and parts of Surrey and Hampshire.

All enquiries to Emma Harrison on [email protected]

Related topics:Midhurst