Midhurst Rother College celebrates Gilbert Hannam Day

On Thursday March 23, Gilbert Hannam Day, Midhurst Rother College continued the tradition of celebrating community education and outstanding achievements of students.

Gilbert Hannam Day at Midhurst Rother College

The day marks the continuity of education in Midhurst, of which Gilbert Hannam was an integral part, and comprises a traditional church service at St Mary Magdalene and St Denys, Midhurst for our Year 11 and Year 13 students, with an awards ceremony being conducted during the evening.As a young man in his teens and a member of a Parliamentary company engaged in the Civil War, Gilbert Hannam fought his way eastwards across England. For a considerable time Hannam’s troop was stationed near Petersfield, and he frequently delivered messages to parliamentary forces in the Midhurst area. Edward Hannam, his uncle, had a prosperous woollen business in Midhurst and Steyning and young Hannam joined him after the war as a weaver and coverlet maker.

In 1672, believing strongly in the importance of education, Gilbert Hannam set up a free school for twelve poor Protestant boys in a classroom in the loft of the Market House. Later, the school was moved to Gilbert Hannam’s old house in North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilbert Hannam died on St, Patrick’s Day, 17 March 1677. In his Will, he asked that each year, on the anniversary of his death, a service be held in the parish church at which his scholars would pray for his soul. During the service a man in orders would preach a sermon, the fee for which was to be twenty shillings and a pair of gloves to the value of two shillings and sixpence.

This special church service continues the tradition of prayers for the soul of Gilbert Hannam, the sermon and the gift of gloves. This year current Head Boy, Jacob Thompson presented the traditional gift of a pair of leather gloves to The Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel, Archdeacon of Chichester.

The congregation enjoyed a rendition of Beethoven’s ‘Allegretto’ and ‘The Final Countdown’, performed by Midhurst Rother College Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the evening students were invited, along with their families, to celebrate their achievements in the College Theatre. Prizes were presented by the Guest of Honour Miss Chloe Dudman, ex Head Girl of Midhurst Rother College. The evening also sees students and alumni receive endowments from the trustees of the Gilbert Hannam Education Foundation who continue this long history of stewardship.