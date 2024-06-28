Midhurst Rother College shines in new 'outstanding' OFSTED report
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrations are underway at Midhurst Rother College after it retained its ‘Outstanding’ status following an Ofsted visit last month.
Praising the “exceptional education” being provided to students, Ofsted Inspectors judged the school to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas. The inspection was the school’s first inspection in over a decade, after last achieving an ‘Outstanding’ outcome in 2013.
Ofsted’s report makes clear that students at the school achieve “impressive academic success” –demonstrated by their exam results – amid a culture where staff strive for the ‘best in everyone’ and set “high academic ambitions”. Teaching is “consistently high-quality” and “carefully planned”, while students’ “impeccable behaviour” ensures a calm learning environment for all.
According to Ofsted, students with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are also supported to access “the same broad offer as their peers” and “achieve very well in a wide range of subjects”. As a result, they are “fully prepared for the next stage of their education, employment or training”.
The Inspectors heaped praised on the school’s “dedicated staff”, saying that they “work tirelessly to create an environment where mutual respect and strong relationships are the norm”. Ofsted is clear that staff balance their high expectations for students’ achievement with “high-quality pastoral support”. Equally, staff themselves are said to feel “valued” and “justifiably proud” of their work at the school and the way they serve the community.
Leaders at all levels are also said to be “relentless in their work to continue improving pupils’ achievements and experiences”. The report highlights the “huge range of opportunities” beyond the academic curriculum for students to develop their individual talents and interests, as part of an education with character. At Sixth Form, this means students are “very well prepared for adulthood” and that they are “remarkably well supported”. They also have had the chance to contribute to the school and grow their confidence taking on leadership roles supporting younger pupils.
Stuart Edwards, Principal at Midhurst Rother College, said of the report:
“This report is a wonderful testament to our students and staff who make Midhurst Rother College an exceptional school community. As Principal, I am always incredibly proud of our students – it is a privilege to work with and for them. I would like to thank our students for their kindness, the respect they show each other, their hardwork and for being a constant source of energy, optimism and fun.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.