Midhurst Town Council's Big Town Tidy a success, say organisers

Midhurst Town Council's Big Town Tidy on Saturday 18th November was hailed a success by the Chairman of the Council, Richard Watts.
By Jess Brown-FullerContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Some of the Councillors and volunteers who joined in the Big Town Tidy Some of the Councillors and volunteers who joined in the Big Town Tidy
Some of the Councillors and volunteers who joined in the Big Town Tidy

After obtaining a grant from the South Downs Trust, Midhurst Town Council organised a litter picking event to utilise their new equipment.

"It was great to see Councillors and members of the public joining us to keep our town tidy, especially in adverse weather conditions," said Richard after the event. "We look forward to the next event in the Spring".

Sixteen bin bags of waste were collected from various locations in Midhurst and taken to the local recycling facility on Bepton Road.

Midhurst Town Council can loan their equipment out if individuals or community groups wish to borrow litter picking equipment.

