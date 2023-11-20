Midhurst Town Council's Big Town Tidy a success, say organisers
After obtaining a grant from the South Downs Trust, Midhurst Town Council organised a litter picking event to utilise their new equipment.
"It was great to see Councillors and members of the public joining us to keep our town tidy, especially in adverse weather conditions," said Richard after the event. "We look forward to the next event in the Spring".
Sixteen bin bags of waste were collected from various locations in Midhurst and taken to the local recycling facility on Bepton Road.
Midhurst Town Council can loan their equipment out if individuals or community groups wish to borrow litter picking equipment.