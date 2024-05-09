Midhurst's popular skate jam returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midhurst's popular annual skate jam takes place on Saturday 18th May between 12noon and 4pm at Carron Lane Skate Park.

The annual skate jam takes place to celebrate the new skate facility, built in 2021 by Midhurst Town Council, with support from both Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority.

This was to update and improve on the original skate park facility that was well used but outdated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skate jam, hosted by Rubicon Sports, invites skaters of all ages and abilities to take part in a non-competitive, fun day of skating. Scooters, skateboards and BMXs are welcomed.

Skate Jam 2023

Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council said "The skate facility is a well loved piece of equipment for lots of people in our community and we are pleased to provide a chance to celebrate it annually with the Skate Jam. I particularly enjoy seeing how much the users of the park improve year on year and having the opportunity to help eachother and improve together is why we are very proud of this community asset".