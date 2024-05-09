Midhurst's popular skate jam returns
The annual skate jam takes place to celebrate the new skate facility, built in 2021 by Midhurst Town Council, with support from both Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority.
This was to update and improve on the original skate park facility that was well used but outdated.
The skate jam, hosted by Rubicon Sports, invites skaters of all ages and abilities to take part in a non-competitive, fun day of skating. Scooters, skateboards and BMXs are welcomed.
Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council said "The skate facility is a well loved piece of equipment for lots of people in our community and we are pleased to provide a chance to celebrate it annually with the Skate Jam. I particularly enjoy seeing how much the users of the park improve year on year and having the opportunity to help eachother and improve together is why we are very proud of this community asset".
This event is weather dependent and updates will be provided on both Midhurst Town Council's social media and on the website.