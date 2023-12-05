Midhurst's Street Party a huge success

Midhurst Town Council's annual event saw the crowds arrive in the historic picturesque Old Town , where they discovered late-night shopping, a bustling Christmas Craft Market, free fairground rides and lots of food and drink on offer, as well as magic from Nick Clark Magician, live music from Olivia Stevens, Jayne Lang, Midhurst Primary School, The Salvation Army Band and carol singing in Midhurst Parish Church with the Church Choir and Midhurst Community Choir. Over three hundred children passed through the magical Santa's Grotto, a free Grotto provided by The Upholsterers on North Street and managed on the evening by volunteers from Grace Church.

The Christmas tree lights were switched on by Midhurst Primary School students Grace and Edward, who had been selected to be interviewed on BBC Radio Sussex earlier in the day, followed by the School Choir singing on the radio station, led by newly appointed Headteacher Mark Jefferson, live from Market Square. Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council, said of the event: "It was fantastic to see so many people out on Friday evening enjoying the Street Party. It is certainly my favourite event in the annual calendar and is only made possible by the community coming together to volunteer, so a special thank you to those that gave up their time to make the event the huge success it was."