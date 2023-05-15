Military ordnance shell washes up on Sussex beach
The Coastguard was called after a military ordnance shell was discovered at Newhaven beach on Saturday, May 13.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 15th May 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:29 BST
According to Newhaven Coastguard, the team was called to an ordnance that had been washed ashore near Newhaven Port.
Newhaven Coastguard said the item was assessed and it was deemed that military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) should attend to collect and destroy the item.