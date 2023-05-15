Edit Account-Sign Out
Military ordnance shell washes up on Sussex beach

The Coastguard was called after a military ordnance shell was discovered at Newhaven beach on Saturday, May 13.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 15th May 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:29 BST

According to Newhaven Coastguard, the team was called to an ordnance that had been washed ashore near Newhaven Port.

Newhaven Coastguard said the item was assessed and it was deemed that military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) should attend to collect and destroy the item.

Ordnance washed up on Newhaven beach. Photo: Newhaven CoastguardOrdnance washed up on Newhaven beach. Photo: Newhaven Coastguard
Ordnance washed up on Newhaven beach. Photo: Newhaven Coastguard
