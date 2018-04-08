Millennials lacking in ‘everyday practical abilities’, study finds

From changing a fuse to sewing on a button, millennials in the South East are lacking the everyday practical abilities that their parents and grandparents had, a study has found.

The rise of the digital age has left some millennials lacking the practical skills of older generations, according to the survey by Phoenix.

The study found that 60 per cent of 18 to 35 year olds had never changed a fuse, compared to 25 per cent of over 65s.

A total of 26 per cent millenials had never sewn or repaired clothes, compared to 11 per cent of over 65s.

When it comes to food, 41 per cent of millenials have never eaten food that they’ve grown compared to 19 per cent of over 65s.

Meanwhile, while eight per cent had never hand-written a letter, the survey found that all over 65s had done.

The study also discovered that 23 percent of 18-35 year olds had never boiled an egg, compared to just two per cent of people over 65.

However, while many silver surgers have embraced technology, the study found that 59 per cent of over 65s were concerned about online hacking and 34 per cent were scared of getting a computer virus.

Shellie Wells, Head of Corporate Communications at the Phoenix Group, said: “It’s clear there is room for some practical knowledge swapping.

“Older people can teach their grandchildren to boil eggs, for example, whilst millennials can play a key role in helping their parents and grandparents stay safe on the internet, teaching them how to spot scams and fraud.”