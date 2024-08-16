Mims Davies MP provides GTR meeting update on East Grinstead, Uckfield and Wivelsfield trains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages provides GTR meeting update on East Grinstead, Uckfield and Wivelsfield trains

Mims said:

"As you'll know from my updates, I have been meeting regularly with GTR sharing frustration and anger, writing to the then Minister for Rail, and welcomed him to East Grinstead earlier this year regarding the cancellations, lack of reliability and demand, and lack of connections we have all been experiencing with the trains.

Yesterday, I had another long follow up meeting and was pleased to meet John - GTR's new Chief Operating Officer - at East Grinstead Train station - I was the first MP he had met since coming into post - where we discussed the absence of continuity, reliability, and lack of trains in general. Expressing the frustration and concern residents have - whether we're commuters, theatre goers, or just wanting to be a visitor for the day in London, we should be able to rely on trains and need additional services to have the experiences we want for the money we pay.

I am very pleased to share the below NEW and vital timetable update for East Grinstead evening services, Uckfield evening services, and Wivelsfield ‘Access for All’ which I worked on closely with the former MP for Lewes. I think this is a real improvement for our area and proof nagging works! MP stands for ‘most persistent’.

Whilst I continue to work on this, please do not underestimate how hard I have been focussing on this issue and I will keep pushing to get the services on this line that we can all rely on so that the stress, anger and concerns can finally be a thing of the past. I will keep working on your behalf where you live in the constituency."

East Grinstead evening services - weekdays

From the next timetable change in December 2024 (effective Monday 15 December), East Grinstead will now have a half-hourly service all evening on weekdays, which should make weekday evenings out much more straightforward. No change on Saturdays as the service is already half-hourly all day.

At a practical level, this means adding the following two pairs of departures to “complete” the half hourly service on weekday afternoons / evenings:

20:20 London Victoria to East Grinstead21:20 London Victoria to East Grinstead

21:36 East Grinstead to London Victoria22:36 East Grinstead to London Victoria

There will be no change to the middle of the day service just yet, as you know, it is currently hourly between 11:06 and 15:06 travelling from East Grinstead towards London Victoria, or 09:50 to 13:50 from the perspective of travelling from London Victoria towards East Grinstead. There are currently track inspections taking place during these hours, and always a tricky balance between ensuring as many trains run as possible and improving reliability. We are however looking at possible options with Network Rail for a bit of a middle ground – e.g. during school holidays or similar when there is more demand for middle of the day travel and will keep you updated.

Uckfield evening services – weekdays

At the same time, we will also introduce a 22:07 London Bridge to Uckfield departure on weekdays, this will remove a current gap in service between 21:07 and 23:07, so should also make this route easier and more convenient to use. There is already a 22:07 departure on Saturdays.

Wivelsfield Access for All

I know Wivelsfield itself is in the constituency with the station slightly outside – to confirm, funding for the Access for All scheme was announced by the DfT on 24 May this year, just before purdah - Railway stations awarded Access for All accessibility funding - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)