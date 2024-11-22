Miss Beeton’s Murder Agency offers new cosy crime series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton-based novelist Josie Lloyd dives into cosy crime with the launch of a new series of books.

Miss Beeton’s Murder Agency (published by HQ, HarperCollins in hardback) sets the ball rolling. The paperback will appear this time next year. Book number two in the series will be published the year after next.

Written with a retro feel but set in contemporary London, Miss Beeton’s Murder Agency stars the formidable Alice Beeton – distant relative of the famous Mrs Beeton – and her mischievous dog Agatha.

“I really enjoy Only Murders in the Building which is a show with Steve Martin,” Josie explains, “and I was talking to my agent and said why don't I have a go at cosy crime. I haven't done a lot of jeopardy. In my books there is quite a lot of stuff that happens but I'm not a huge crime fan. But I realised that crime is a broad church and in that broad church I am the cake stall in the church hall! I realised that I could do something that was quite cosy.

“I was clearing out my mother's house and came across Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management which is something that my granny also had. Every single woman in the Victorian era had a copy and I was thinking to myself ‘Do I really want to keep this? It's huge! And is it relevant?’ but I started looking through it and I started thinking wouldn't it be fun to put a recipe in a book. I always loved recipes in a book and I just thought that I could combine all these things.

“And so I came up with Miss Beeton. I created a character called Alice Beeton who is a distant relative of the famous Isabella Beeton. She runs the Good Household Management Agency and places staff into elite homes. On her rolodex she has the names of maids and nannies and chauffeurs and mixologists. She has access to all of these people and she runs it with her best mate who is a lapsed it girl.”

Alice never meant to wind up single and childless on the wrong side of fifty. Like her distant relative, she had hoped to have her own spic-and-span household by now. In reality, she lives in an immaculate but dingy basement flat in a rather shabby block in Kensington with Agatha, her corgi-Jack Russell cross.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Alice is rudely awakened with the news that one of her staff has been found dead. As the intriguing, if somewhat scruffy, Detective Rigby struggles to drum up an adequate investigation and the wealthy family and their party guests close rank, Miss Beeton takes it upon herself to solve the crime…

“Miss Beeton has read a lot of crime fiction but she is completely out of her depth and it's all very funny and quirky. She enlists a cast of characters to help her and encounters the very scruffy detective. I do love Miss Marple and Murder She Wrote and I like the idea of a midlife woman being an amateur sleuth. We've had all the old people in the Richard Osman books and I think so many women are portrayed as either hardnosed or damaged or it is the men that are the detectives. Alice is a single woman in her 50s and she is married to her job. She has a brother who lives in the family home that she grew up in but she is on her own. She does a lot of home baking to cheer everybody up and she is a stickler for manners and everybody must mind their P's and Q's. She was such a sweet character to write. The world is not how Alice sees it. The world is a lot more messy and also ruder than she would like but she's been a great character to create. She has great powers of observation and like any detective she is using her knowledge of basic human psychology to solve mysteries and conundrums. The policeman is quite baffled by her but she's got a bee in her bonnet and just has to solve the crime but she discovers more than she expected to!”

And along the way, in the book, are plenty of recipes…