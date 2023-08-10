Miss Millies fried chicken chain announces Langney, Eastbourne, will be next location for forecourt store

Miss Millie’s, fried chicken chain originating from the South West in 1988, and Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, are pleased to announce that Langney, Eastbourne will be the next location for its second forecourt store, as it entered into a franchise partnership agreement earlier this year.

The new Langney restaurant and takeaway is due to open mid-September and will be housed within the Esso filling station, next to Langney shopping centre.

The new store will showcase Miss Millie’s new brand, instore design, and menu. The freshly prepared food, drinks, desserts, and treats will include a range of chicken burgers, wraps, hot wings, tenders, churros and waffles.

The agreement between Miss Millie’s and MFG is an important milestone for Miss Millie’s as it forms part of the brands expansion plans to become nationally recognised over the coming years. With more new stores planned to open later in 2023.

Artist Impression of the new store

Carl Traill Managing Director for Miss Millies commented: “Following on from the success of our first forecourt store in Wellington with MFG. We are delighted to be partnering with MFG again and opening this new store.

“We can’t wait to bring the Miss Millie’s brand to the residents of Langney, Eastbourne, and create up to 25 new job opportunities in the area.

“Miss Millie’s has been serving awesome chicken in Bristol and the Southwest for over 35 years, and we are excited to be bringing the Miss Millies brand to East Sussex for the first time.”