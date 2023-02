A message on Eastbourne Police’s Facebook profile at 10.12pm on Tuesday, February 14, said: “We are searching for Talia Donoghue, who is missing from Newhaven .

“Talia, 13, is 5’4”, with long brown hair with red highlights. She is wearing orange, chequered trousers, a black t-shirt and a white shirt. She may also be in the Eastbourne area. If you see her, please call 999 quoting 1024 of 14/02.”