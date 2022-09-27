Missing Bexhill girl, 13, has links to Eastbourne, say police
Eastbourne Police have asked for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl this evening (Tuesday, September 27).
Eastbourne Police issued the appeal via their Twitter profile with a photograph at 5.14pm.
The social media post said: “Have you seen 13-year-old Lilly, reported missing from Bexhill?
“She also has links Eastbourne.
“She is white, of slim build, with medium length brown hair.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1283 26/09.”
