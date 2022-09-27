Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing Bexhill girl, 13, has links to Eastbourne, say police

Eastbourne Police have asked for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl this evening (Tuesday, September 27).

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:31 pm

Eastbourne Police issued the appeal via their Twitter profile with a photograph at 5.14pm.

The social media post said: “Have you seen 13-year-old Lilly, reported missing from Bexhill?

“She also has links Eastbourne.

Most Popular

Lilly, 13, was reported missing from Bexhill and has links to Eastbourne, said police

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“She is white, of slim build, with medium length brown hair.

“​Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1283 26/09.”

Visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news.

Eastbourne PoliceBexhillTwitter