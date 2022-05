Police said it is believed James Pullen may be in Pulborough.

An Arun Police spokesperson said: “If you see him, please call us on 999 or report information to us online quoting serial 409 of 20/05.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People with a hearing or speech impairment can use the textphone service 18000 or text on 999 if they have pre-registered with the emergencySMS service.

Arun Police said they are concerned for the welfare of James Pullen, 36, who is missing from Bognor