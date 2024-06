A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area.

"Taylor, who is 6’ and has blonde hair, was last seen on 9 June at around 3.30pm. He was wearing a black MontBlanc bubble jacket, grey Nike jogging bottoms, Nike trainers and carrying a white JD Sports bag. If you see Taylor, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 817 of 15/06.”