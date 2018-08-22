Missing Brighton woman Tiina Proffitt has been found

Police said Tiina Proffitt, reported missing from her home in the Fiveways on Friday (August 17), has been found safe.

Officers said the 50-year-old was located by a park ranger at the nature reserve off Waterhall Road on Wednesday morning (August 22).

Police said her family are relieved Tiina has been found, and she is currently being assessed by paramedics.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search for her.”

