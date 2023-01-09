Missing defibrillator in Eastbourne town centre replaced by rotary club
The defibrillator in Cornfield Road – a very important position for a Public Access Defibrillator - was reported missing a couple of months before Christmas and it was vital it was replaced as soon as possible.
Rotary Club of Eastbourne President Graham Marsden hands over the replacement defibrillator to Eastbourne Community First Responder Fundraiser and Trustee Alec Stephens.
Alec Stephens the Fundraising Chairman of The First Responders appealed to the Eastbourne Rotary Club to help fund a replacement and they donated a magnificent £600 to enable the defibrillator to be replaced.
In an ideal world Eastbourne First Responders would like the missing defibrillator returned as there is a great need for these devices to be placed in the community where they can be fetched quickly. If you have any information please contact them on 07889 473534