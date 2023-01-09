Missing defibrillator in Eastbourne town centre replaced by rotary club

Alec Stephens the Fundraising Chairman of The First Responders appealed to the Eastbourne Rotary Club to help fund a replacement and they donated a magnificent £600 to enable the defibrillator to be replaced.

In an ideal world Eastbourne First Responders would like the missing defibrillator returned as there is a great need for these devices to be placed in the community where they can be fetched quickly. If you have any information please contact them on 07889 473534