Officers said 17-year-old Milo was last seen near the railway station in Terminus Road at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 13, and has not been heard from since.A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Milo is white, 5’ 7”, of large build and has short red hair, and was last seen wearing [a] black and red long-sleeved t-shirt, a dark hooded top, black leggings and carrying a small black handbag.