Officers said they are concerned for the welfare of Alfie Healey, 15, from St Leonards.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He has links to the Eastbourne and Hastings areas and was last seen around 5.15am in Hastings on Tuesday (May 17).”

If you have any information on Alfie’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting 185 of 17/05.