Missing man could be in East Sussex
Officers said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has links to East Sussex.
Roman was last seen at around 8.45am on Wednesday, September 21, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is white, 5’ 7” and slim. He has brown hair, which is short on the sides and longer on top. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers. Roman was also in possession of a silver electric bicycle.”
Roman has links to various areas of East Sussex, police added.
If you see Roman, or have any information of his whereabouts, please report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1383 of 13/09.