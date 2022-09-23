Missing man could be in East Sussex

Roman was last seen at around 8.45am on Wednesday, September 21, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is white, 5’ 7” and slim. He has brown hair, which is short on the sides and longer on top. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers. Roman was also in possession of a silver electric bicycle.”

Roman has links to various areas of East Sussex, police added.

Roman. Picture from Sussex Police