Missing man could be in Eastbourne or Hailsham

Police are concerned for a missing man who may be in Eastbourne or Hailsham.

Mark Summerton was reported missing from his home in Rugby, Warwickshire, on Thursday (March 8) but hasn’t been seen by anyone since February 10 in the midland area.

It is believed the 43-year-old may have travelled to the East Sussex area and could be in Hailsham or Eastbourne.

He has been seen driving in his Ford Focus with registration FG07 FXA and was last seen in this vehicle on March 12 at the Boship roundabout service station.

He is described as white, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white patterned T-shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 491 of 8/3.