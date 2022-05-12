Missing man could be in Eastbourne, police say

A 24-year-old man has gone missing and is believed to be in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:44 pm

According to police, Jamie is 6’2” and of slim build. He has long, auburn hair, often worn in a ponytail and he has a ginger beard.

Police say he is known to move around various towns in East Sussex and has links to Brighton and Moulsecoomb.

Jamie is currently of no fixed address and therefore could be sleeping rough in the town, police say. He has also been known to stay in hotels.

Missing Jamie. Photo from Sussex Police.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or has any information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1296 of 10/05.

