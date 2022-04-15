Missing man from Chichester could be in Bognor or Littlehamptom

Police confirmed they are concerned for the welfare of Nathan Ryder, who was last seen leaving his home in Chichester at about 10.30am on Thursday (April 14).

He is described by police as white, 5’8, with blond/mousy hair, and longer sideburns than those shown in the photo. He was wearing square rimmed glasses, builder style red and blue fleece jacket with a hood, black jeans, and black trainers.

Police say Nathan also has an ‘unusual style of walking, with his heels off the ground’.

Have you seen missing Nathan Ryder from Chichester? Photo from Sussex Police SUS-220415-134629001

According to police, Nathan likes going to the local library and to the cinema in Bognor and also enjoys riding on the buses and has been to Littlehampton previously.