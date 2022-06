A message on their Twitter profile at 4.05pm on Monday, June 6, said: "Have you seen David Shaw, 28, reported missing from Hove?

"Last seen at 2pm on June 2 in Nevill Avenue area.

"He is white. 5’11”, of medium build, with short dark hair with a centre parting. Links to Brighton, Worthing or Chichester."

