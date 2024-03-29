Missing man from Littlehampton: Sussex Police ask for help finding 19-year-old
Sussex Police said they are trying to find a 19-year-old man from Littlehampton.
Police said on X at 11.17am on Friday, March 29 that they are searching for Lewis Glanfield.
Sussex Police said: “Lewis is 5’ 7” and of slim build, with brown scruffy hair. He has links to Wales and may be using the rail network. If you see Lewis or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1131 of 28/03.”
