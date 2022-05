They said on their Twitter account: “Have you seen missing Abdullah, last seen at about 6.20pm in Kings Gardens area of Hove on May 17?

"He is described as white, slim, with a goatie beard and shaggy ear length hair.

"He wore a black jacket and jeans and grey sweatshirt.”

