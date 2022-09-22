Missing man with links to Worthing may be in Hove, say police
Brighton and Hove Police have said that a missing man with ‘links to Worthing’ may be in the Hove area.
They made the announcement via their Twitter profile at 7.49am on Thursday, September 22.
Police said: “Have you seen Lee? He has been reported missing and may be in the Hove area. Officers believe he also has links to Worthing.
“He is 36, white, 5'3", with blond hair. He may have been wearing a grey tracksuit & black T-shirt.”
People information can call 101, quoting 991 of 21/09.