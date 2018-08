A missing Newhaven man who was last seen at his home on Thursday (August 9) could be in Brighton, police said.

Tony Oake, 43, is white, 6’ 2” with a medium build, grey straight cropped hair and is clean shaven.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green jacket with Hogsback Brewery logo on it, with black trousers, grey boots and may be carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1254 of 09/08.