Missing Oxford man thought to be in East Sussex

Simon Yarwood was last seen in Stanford Road, Oxford, at around 5pm on Wednesday (December 1), Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Simon is originally from Aylesbury and was visiting Oxford.

He is described by police as being around 5ft 7ins tall with short ginger hair and of a large build. He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a green jumper and black trainers.

Simon Yarwood. Photo from Thames Valley Police. SUS-210312-080918001

Police say Simon is known to frequent the Bierton Road area of Aylesbury.

Police believe he may have travelled to the East Sussex area.

Inspector Ryan James, based at St Aldates Police Station, said, “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Simon as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If anyone has seen Simon or they think they may know where he is, please get in touch with us.