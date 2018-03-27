Missing prisoner may be in the Newhaven area

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who has failed to return following a period of home leave.

Simon Knights, 42, was released from HM Prison Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on temporary licence to go to an address in Newhaven on Thursday (March 22) and was due to return by 4pm on Monday (March 26).

However, he has failed to return and so has been reported missing to police.

Knights is serving a five and a half year sentence for burglary.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and a tattoo of a British Bulldog on his right arm.

Anyone who may have seen Knights, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.