Missing Seaford man was last seen in Eastbourne

James Quirke, 38, was last spotted in Eastbourne on Monday, August 9, where he was believed to be staying in a hotel.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is described as white, 5’11”, unshaven with mousey brown hair and with an Irish accent.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting serial 240 of 11/08.