Missing Sussex man believed to be in Devon and Cornwall, say police

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that a missing man from Sussex is believed to be in Devon and Cornwall.

Police said they are concerned for Dean Hilton, who is vulnerable.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The 56 year old is from Brighton in Sussex, however his vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi L200 registration WN16WKL – was last seen in the vicinity of the Tamar Bridge, Plymouth during the afternoon Saturday 1st June.

Devon & Cornwall Police said they are concerned for Dean Hilton, who is missing. They said the 56-year-old is from BrightonDevon & Cornwall Police said they are concerned for Dean Hilton, who is missing. They said the 56-year-old is from Brighton
“Dean is white, about 6ft 2ins tall, of heavy build and has short brown/grey hair and grey facial hair. He also has a large tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a NY baseball cap, a checked shirt, black jeans and navy Skecher trainers.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting log reference 450 010624.”

