Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that a missing man from Sussex is believed to be in Devon and Cornwall.

Police said they are concerned for Dean Hilton, who is vulnerable.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The 56 year old is from Brighton in Sussex, however his vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi L200 registration WN16WKL – was last seen in the vicinity of the Tamar Bridge, Plymouth during the afternoon Saturday 1st June.

“Dean is white, about 6ft 2ins tall, of heavy build and has short brown/grey hair and grey facial hair. He also has a large tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a NY baseball cap, a checked shirt, black jeans and navy Skecher trainers.