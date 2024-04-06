Missing teenage girls believed to be in Hastings, say Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help finding two teenage girls who they say might be in Sussex.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:42 BST

Police announced on X on Friday, April 5: “Have you seen missing teenagers Robyn, 15, and Tayla, 16? They were last seen yesterday afternoon, April 4, and are thought to now be in the central Hastings area of Sussex. Any information about the whereabouts of either girl, please call us 101 , quoting reference MPN1/1041/24.”

Northamptonshire Police said Robyn, 15, and Tayla, 16, are thought to be in the central Hastings area Photo: Northamptonshire Police

