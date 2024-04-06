Police announced on X on Friday, April 5: “Have you seen missing teenagers Robyn, 15, and Tayla, 16? They were last seen yesterday afternoon, April 4, and are thought to now be in the central Hastings area of Sussex. Any information about the whereabouts of either girl, please call us 101 , quoting reference MPN1/1041/24.”
Missing teenage girls believed to be in Hastings, say Northamptonshire Police
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help finding two teenage girls who they say might be in Sussex.