Officers said they are searching for Trinity Vella – who has links to the four areas.

Sussex Police said, “Trinity was last seen on Friday (June 3) and concern is growing for her welfare.

“Trinity is described as white, 5’ 5” tall, of slim build and with dyed red hair. She is possibly wearing black leggings.”

Trinity Vella. Picture from Sussex Police