Missing teenager could be in Sussex

A missing teenager from Merseyside could be in Sussex, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
7 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 10:06am

Officers said 16-year-old Ellis Street-Clegg from Wirral was last seen in Laird Street in Birkenhead on Wednesday, March 1.

‘Extensive enquiries’ are ongoing to find the teenager who has been described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: “Ellis was last seen dressed all in black clothing. He was wearing a black Canada Goose coat with fur around the hood and black trainers. He has links to Merseyside, Cheshire and Sussex.

Sixteen-year-old Ellis Street-Clegg. Picture from Merseyside Police

“Please pass on any sightings of Ellis via our form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.”

