A missing 21-year-old woman could be travelling in Sussex.

Sussex Police said Donavine has been reported missing and officers are concerned for her welfare. They believe she could be travelling in Sussex using the train network.

She is described by police as 5’3” with shoulder length braided hair, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, ripped blue jeans and black trainers with a blue satchel-type bag.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 24 of 29/12.

