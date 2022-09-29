Missing woman from Salvington may be in Bognor, say police
Adur & Worthing Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from Salvington.
They posted a photograph on Twitter at 4.29pm today (Thursday, September 29).
The post said: “Zoe is still missing from Salvington. She was last seen on September 22. She may now be in the Bognor area. Zoe is white, 5’ 4” and has shoulder length auburn hair.
“Can you help? Report online or call 101, quoting 1324 of 22/09.”
