Missing woman may be in Eastbourne

Jeneve McKee, 66, was last seen in Swanley, Kent, at around 10am this morning (Thursday, May 12), according to Kent Police officers.

A spokesperson from Kent Police said, “Jeneve is white and has shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5ft tall.

"She sometimes wears glasses and carries a black handbag.

Jeneve McKee. Picture from Kent Police

“She may have the appearance of suffering difficulties with her back and walks with a limp.”

Kent Police officers said Jeneve has no access to a car and could be seen walking or using public transport.

The police spokesperson added, “It is possible that she may have travelled in the direction of East Sussex towards Eastbourne.