Officers said they are concerned for 17-year-old Arthur, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Arthur, 17, is 5’ 5” and slim, and was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a black rucksack.”

If you see Arthur or have any relevant information which could help officers, please contact police online or via 101 quoting reference 022 of 02/06.