Mobile phone dangers highlighted in road safety campaign

A hard-hitting campaign has been launched to help tackle the growing problem of drivers using their mobile phone behind the wheel.

The campaign, launched by East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council, highlights the serious consequences of using a phone whilst driving with the strapline ‘one second of distraction, a lifetime of regret’.

It follows an increase in the number of drivers admitting to using their phone behind the wheel and one in five drivers aged 17-24 confessing to taking part in video calls whilst driving.

The message will be shared across Sussex with campaign posters on buses and at petrol stations, adverts on local radio and posts on Snapchat, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment said: “The increase in drivers who admit to regularly using their phone behind the wheel is extremely worrying.

“Some drivers underestimate the dangers of using a phone whilst driving, even a split-second lapse in concentration whilst changing a song on a playlist or checking a text message can have serious consequences.

“We hope the campaign will highlight those dangers and make people think twice about picking up their phone.”

Motorists are four times more likely to crash when using a phone, and more than half of drivers admit that mobile phones are their biggest distraction whilst driving.

The Sussex-wide campaign urges drivers to pledge not to use their phone behind the wheel by visiting https://eastsussex.gov.uk//RoadPledge

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We work hard to make Sussex’s roads as safe as possible for all who use them, but we rely on drivers to do their part. It only takes a short break in concentration on the road ahead for a collision to occur, sometimes with life changing impacts.

“As tempting as it may be to quickly read a text or clear a notification, it’s not worth the risk so we strongly hope that this campaign will encourage drivers to ignore their phones and give their full attention to their surroundings, keeping them and all other road users safe.”

Cllr Trevor Muten, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm added: “We’ve all seen the devastating and life-long consequences using a phone at the wheel can have.

“I hope this campaign will make people really think about their actions. Even the slightest distraction can be deadly.”

As well as increasing the risk of crashing by up to four times, using a mobile phone while driving is illegal and can result in a fine of up to £1,000, six penalty points, and a driving ban.

More information about the campaign and advice on how to stay safe is available at eastsussex.gov.uk//RoadPledge