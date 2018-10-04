Mobile phone stolen from Pevensey supermarket car park

Sussex Police would like to identify this man who is suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a supermarket car park.

The iPhone had unknowingly been dropped by the victim while she was getting out of a car at the Tesco car park in Mimram Road, Pevensey, at around 9.45am on Thursday, September 6.

A man spotted the phone, picked it up and put it in his pocket before walking off, said police.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with dark blond hair. He was wearing a grey coloured hooded top.

If you recognise this man please contact Sussex Police without delay either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 404 of 06/09. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.