Moda, Hove Central makes waves with Olympic medallist leading Brighton & Hove community dip

Moda, Hove Central and Swimmr event brings Olympic training to Brighton Beach to celebrate wellness and community. Team GB medallist Dan Wallace and rental neighbourhood Moda, Hove Central made waves with a special sea swim on Brighton Beach, bringing local athletes, swim clubs and community groups together to celebrate community through one of the city’s favourite pastimes.

Dan, who is also the co-founder of online swim training programme Swimmr, led the swim on Thursday 5th September, working with Moda to bring people together who enjoy sport and the sea, to promote health and wellbeing.

After a warm-up session on the beach, the group swam under Dan’s expert guidance, focusing on methods to enhance safety and to advance their technique.

Guests were treated with a sauna session at Beachbox Spa, including treatments and plunge pools. Following this, they headed to a food and drinks reception at Bison Beach Bar at neighbouring Sea Lanes, provided by Moda’s local partner Bison Beer, to network and share fitness experiences and sporting tips.

Part of Moda’s commitment to delivering community events following the opening of rental neighbourhood Moda, Hove Central earlier this year, the occasion was a showcase of a shared love for healthy living and sport, bringing together over 30 different representatives from the city’s community, including members of Brighton Phoenix athletics and triathlon club; members of the local press, Rottingdean community swimmers; residents of Moda, Hove Central and representatives from SUP in Sussex Community Group. Representatives from local businesses also joined the swim and sauna session, including Bison Beer, Reformer Collective, Rox Gyms, Brighton Yoga and others.

“This was a very special event, and it was amazing to bring so many members of the community together for the unique experience of swimming with an Olympian, before relaxing in two of Brighton’s most exciting beachfront attractions.” said Katja Harjanne, General Manager of Moda, Hove Central.

“We’re committed to helping our residents live their best healthy and happy life, whatever that looks like to them, so to be able to offer an event like this, and to open it up to the wider Brighton and Hove community, is something we’re really proud of.”

The event was also sponsored by Red Equipment, the UK paddleboard and water sports equipment company, who supplied paddleboards and changing robes for attendees to use.

The event marked a commitment from Moda and Swimmr to work together on future events and to give residents at Moda, Hove Central discounted access to training via Swimmr.

Reflecting on the event, Dan said: “Now that I have 'hung up the goggles', I can reflect on 15 years of professional swimming. Swimming has given me more opportunities, friendships, and memories than I could have ever imagined. I want to help everyone feel the joy and ease of swimming anywhere, lake, sea, or pool - without hesitation.

“It’s a pleasure to be involved in Moda, Hove Central’s vision for creating healthier lifestyles. Whether you’re training for a triathlon, marathon swim, or just want to improve your technique, Swimmr’s online courses and training plans are designed to help you swim more efficiently and enjoyably. It’s about making swimming accessible, so you can progress at your own pace and feel stronger in the water. At Swimmr, we’re working hard to remove the barrier to entry, making elite-level techniques accessible for everyone."

Not just an apartment building

Having opened the doors to two of its six blocks, Moda, Hove Central offers residents unparalleled views of the sea, the South Downs, and the surrounding city, with a total of 564 interior-designed rental apartments up for grabs.

Moda, Hove Central residents also have access to a range of best-in-class amenity spaces and services, including:

A 24/7 gym with free weekly classes

Pet-friendly homes as standard

Co-working spaces

Residents’ lounges

Regular programme of resident events curated around neighbourhood interests and current trends (ice bath, anyone?)

Cinema rooms with regular screenings

Rooftops, BBQ areas and green space

Private dining rooms

Cycle storage and workshops

Moda has worked closely with Brighton & Hove City Council to offer 10% of homes at a discounted market rent, with residents enjoying full access to all the amenities on the site and the outstanding services that Moda provide.

Encouraging community engagement and social connectivity is pivotal to Moda’s transformational approach to living with a programme of regular events run by the Moda, Hove Central team for its residents. Other recent events include a Pride Weekend karaoke party, Olympic Games screenings, a wine tasting provided by a local talent focusing on low-intervention wines and s Supper Club for local community members, with food, drinks and décor from local providers.

2024 and beyond

Moda, Hove Central has further plans to expand residents’ initiatives with local allotment projects using planters already in situ and hosting large-scale outdoor events for residents as well as the local Hove community.

2024 is a significant year for Moda as it gears up to the completion of the site and continues to strengthen local ties and raise its profile through positive projects within Brighton & Hove and beyond.

Pioneering strong neighbourhood links, Moda’s public art strategy and ambitious commercial opportunities bring a vibrant and welcoming new area for the Hove community to enjoy. Located on a former Sackville Road Trading Estate, the neighbourhood will also deliver 60,000 sq ft of new commercial spaces for the Brighton and Hove community to enjoy.