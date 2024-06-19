Moment 1,000 tonne trawler ploughs into local fisherman off coast of Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne fisherman and pal were left screaming when a hulking trawler crashed into their tiny boat in the middle of the English Channel. Jake Davison was looking to net ‘the big one’ while fishing 8 miles off the Sussex coast with a friend for his youtube channel , when they spotted the trawler coming towards them.

A camera set up to film his fishing exploits for his army of fans captured the moment they scattered rods as they jumped for their lives when the boat crashed into their stern.

Jake said him and his pal thought they were ‘done for’ when the wayward fishing vessel made a beeline for their charter hire boat.

Miraculously they didn’t sink only due to quick thinking Jake moving the boats position at very last second.

Jake Davison (pictured) with fish at sea

Last night Jake, 27, said: “We could easily have been killed. It’s a miracle we are still alive. If i hadn’t moved the anchor line it would have easily have cut the boat in half like butter.

“If we had gone down there was no one around to help. We were 8-10 miles from shore in a small boat in middle of winter we would have had no chance. We would have froze to death in the water.

“I definitely thought we were done for and were going down and that was the end of my Youtube career.”

Mr Davison was just hours into recording his latest fishing expedition as part of his amateur Youtube fishing channel.

Jake Davison recording Muscle Fishing podcast

In his spare time, the railway worker hits the high seas across the south coast of England to try out the latest fishing techniques and hotspots for his army of fishing enthusiasts from across the world.

But on this ill fated trip just off the coast of Eastbourne in Jan 2022 things were set to take a terrifying twist.

Jake from Eastbourne said : “We had only been out 6 hours and had some lines out but wasn’t having much luck with any big bites we just had a few eels.”

But he was about to experience the biggest whopper of his career and was lucky enough to catch it on camera.

He added: “We were just joking around and chatting and spotted a boat in the distance but I didn’t see it as a threat and carried on fishing without looking at it. The week before a similar trawler had pulled nearby and waved.”

But unbeknown to Jake instead of changing course the towering trawler was on a collision course for their boat.

He said: “The Trawler had looked like it had turned away when I saw it around ½ a mile away. I was really into a catch and playing it so i didn’t realise just how close it was until the last minute. Then I looked up and it was right on us and coming at full steam. I dumped the rods. I thought it was going to crack the boat in two.”

Quick thinking Jake rushed off camera to drag the anchor line crucially moving the position of the boat slightly to stop it from hitting them straight on.

Thankfully it worked and the trawler skimmed along the left-hand side backend of the boat rather than going straight through it.

He added: “It’s still amazing the hull didn’t crack with the impact. I whacked my back on the backbar and had to hold on for dear life. I still thought it could have been badly damaged under water. So I cut the fishing lines as we knew we could still be in serious trouble.”

They radioed for emergency help and thankfully managed to get their boat safely back into harbour without sinking.

The trawler that hit them later had its licence to sail temporarily revoked after failing to spot them.

Railway worker Jake damaged his back in the crash and for months was unable to stand at work for extended periods and had to take super strength painkillers.

He also had horrible flashbacks of what happened for months after the incident and would wake up in the middle of the night.

So Jake sued the trawler's owner with boating accident specialists Express Solicitors to prevent anyone else going through a similar ordeal.

Now he has won an undisclosed out of court settlement.

Boating specialist lawyer Craig Phillips, who handled his claim, said: “This terrifying incident was caught on camera and shows just how lucky Jake was to survive. It just shows even on the high seas people need to be aware of their surroundings at all times.”

Jake has been determined not to let the incident rule his life and is back out fishing and taking marine safety courses to be as prepared as possible.

He added: “I can’t let it stop me from getting out there and now skipper my own boat in which I have extensive safety kit.