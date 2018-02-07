Monkeys at Drusillas Park named following public competition

Baby twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys at Drusillas Park have been named following a competition.

The zoo invited the public to submit ideas on its Facebook site between January 25 to last Tuesday (January 30), with the brief that names should pair well and be gender neutral.

Kirsten White’s entry Machu and Picchu – after Peru’s Inca citadel – was chosen via a random number generator.

Drusillas says it received nearly 500 entries, with other suggestions including Jovi and Bowie, Bubble and Squeak, Cookie and Cream, and Gin and Tonic.

Head keeper Mark Kenward said: “We are thrilled with the new names Kirsten has picked out for our cotton-top twins! Very fitting names as these little monkeys would be found in South America in the wild.”

Machu and Picchu were born on December 31 (2017) to Mum Florencia and Dad Pasto.

Cotton-top tamarins are said to be one of the most endangered primates in South America.