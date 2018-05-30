Monte Carlo or bust for banger racing duo

Mike Slaughter from Framfield, and his son Justin from Heathfield, will set off on the mammoth run to Monte Carlo next Friday.

Father and son will leave from Belgium and travel via France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy into Monte Carlo, a total of more than 1,000 miles.

Mike and Justin decided to participate in the run to raise money for the League of Friends of Uckfield Hospital.

Their aim is to raise a total of £2,000.

Mike’s mother, Brenda, spent a while in Uckfield Hospital towards the end of her life and they were so impressed with the care, help and kindness she and all the family received they wished to raise money for the hospital.

The team have chosen the title of ‘Looney Tunes,’ selected thanks to Justin’s love of the animated characters. The participants have to dress in the theme of the chosen team title. Their thanks go to Donna French of French’s Fancy Dress and Costume Hire in Church Street, Uckfield, (which officially opens on June 2.) Mike and Justin will be unmissable dressed up as Sylvester and Bugs Bunny.

The idea of this annual rally stemmed from the 1950’s film of this name starring Terry Thomas and it follows his adventures and escapades on the journey. This year some 81 cars will be participating and none may cost more than £500 - there are vehicle scrapyards along the route to receive any failures. Mike and Justin’s Alfa Romeo 147 was displayed in Uckfield High Street on Saturday, May 19 and dad and son, together with representatives from the League of Friends, rallied round to hand out leaflets and collect money. To support the pair, people can donate via a Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/Mike-Slaughter.

Having reached Monte Carlo the teams then have the task of driving back to the UK. The range of Bust rallies are described as the the ultimate banger rally adventures that challenge drivers to cover some of Europe’s most spectacular roads in a car worth less than £500. There are no set routes, speed, or clocks to race against. Organisers say it’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line, rather it’s about fun challenges, adventure, camaraderie, fancy dress and accomplishing something as unique as you are. All cars are welcome but older and smaller engine sizes win more starting grid points.