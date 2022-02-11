A Southern Water spokesperson said the company must now undertake a ‘deep excavation’ to repair a section of pipe.

They said: “We put a camera in the pipeline to investigate and survey its condition, and identified a defect located in a section of pipe below the housing development site at 61 Lewes Road, which is restricting normal sewer flows.”

“At eight metres down this pipeline sits deeper than usual,” said the spokesperson, adding that additional measures will be needed to reach and expose the pipe for repair.

Southern Water has apologised for ‘continued disruption’ in Ditchling.

“We need to undertake an extensive and very deep excavation within the development site area,” they said.

The spokesperson went on to say that Southern Water is talking with the developer to get access to the site as soon as possible.

“Current plans are to mobilise our teams and equipment to start work on Thursday 17 February,” they said.

“Once set-up we anticipate that the work will be completed by mid to end March.”

Southern Water said they are working hard to maintain wastewater flows during this time so properties can keep using their kitchens and bathrooms as normal.

“Tankers and an overland pumping system are being used to do this, which requires traffic management on East End Lane and Lewes Road for safety,” said the spokesperson.