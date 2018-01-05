More convictions in police crackdown on drink-driving

A total of 46 people have so far been convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink- and drug-drivers.

A total of 195 arrests were made during the campaign, which ran from December 1 to January 1.

Among those convicted in court was Amy Bourne, 29, a care assistant, of The Spinneys, Lewes, who was arrested in Falmer Road, Brighton, on December 2 and charged with driving with 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 21, she was disqualified from driving for 20 months. She was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Amy Scamp, 26, unemployed, of Flaxen Fields, Five Ash Down, was arrested in Easons Green, Framfield, on December 3 and charged with driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 21, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Sarah Newton, 33, a catering manager, of Stonedene Close, Forest Row, was arrested in London Road, Forest Row, on December 9 and charged with driving with 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 28, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was also ordered to pay a £223 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Andrew Parsons, 19, unemployed, of Albert Road, Polegate, was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on December 15 and charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 3, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and pay £50 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink- or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.